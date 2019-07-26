Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.63 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen stock opened at $238.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

