Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Discoverie Group (DSCV)

7/25/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

7/22/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/8/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/20/2019 – Discoverie Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/12/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

6/3/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/30/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/27/2019 – Discoverie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of DSCV traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 427 ($5.58). 96,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.04. Discoverie Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock has a market cap of $344.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Discoverie Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

