Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.94.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $414,954.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,300.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $32,539,730.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,256 shares of company stock worth $33,754,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

