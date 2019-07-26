ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91. ResMed has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $167,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $729,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,061 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,200 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

