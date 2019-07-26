Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 406 ($5.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.77 million and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08. Restore has a one year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 394.48.

In related news, insider Adam Councell sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £24,329.11 ($31,790.29).

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

