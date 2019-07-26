Reviewing KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) & Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Koninklijke DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke DSM pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Koninklijke DSM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke DSM 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 4.04% 6.05% 3.57% Koninklijke DSM 11.64% 13.69% 7.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and Koninklijke DSM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $5.46 billion 0.76 $305.40 million $3.48 10.30 Koninklijke DSM $10.94 billion 2.10 $1.27 billion $1.73 18.28

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats KURARAY CO LTD/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KURARAY CO LTD/ADR

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides specialty plastics for the electrical and electronics, automotive, flexible food packaging, and consumer goods industries; Dyneema, a fiber solution for protective solutions and commercial marine applications; and resins solutions for paints and industrial, and optical fiber coatings. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic and starch-based bio-ethanol, and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

