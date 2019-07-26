Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 172,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 787,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

RWLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Research analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rewalk Robotics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 284,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Rewalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

