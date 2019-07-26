Rift Valley 11Resources (CNSX:RVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Rift Valley 11Resources Corp (CNSX:RVR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

About Rift Valley 11Resources (CNSX:RVR)

Rift Valley Resources Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring Metrolink Solutions Inc to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute QwikCom mobile communication units in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

