RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.05% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:RNET traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40. RigNet has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RigNet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RigNet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RigNet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RigNet by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

