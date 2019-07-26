RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.19

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.19 and last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 12026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,185.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,898 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $2,039,419.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,297 shares in the company, valued at $34,070,424.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,780,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock worth $39,949,648. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $66,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

