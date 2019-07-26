Rise Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last week, Rise has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004131 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 139,216,574 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

