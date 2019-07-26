Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,387. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other news, Director Patricia Eby bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $123,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

