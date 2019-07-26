Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRTS. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE RRTS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The firm had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,071 shares of company stock valued at $544,767. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,701 shares during the period.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.