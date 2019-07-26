Robotina Reaches Market Cap of $18.22 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Robotina has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $108,003.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00288675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01624385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,654,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

