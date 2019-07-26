Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 315 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 315 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 263 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 282.06.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

