Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $164.94. 526,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,332. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

