Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.91%.

RCKY stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,314. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

