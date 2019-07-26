Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 10,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

