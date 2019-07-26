Round Table Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,446,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 425,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 325,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

