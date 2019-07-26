Round Table Services LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 149,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 94.1% during the second quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $707,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,399,246. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.63. 415,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

