Round Table Services LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 3.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

HACK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,015. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24.

