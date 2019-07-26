Round Table Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.