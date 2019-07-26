Round Table Services LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $243.74. 293,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.55.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

