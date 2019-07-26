Round Table Services LLC Purchases 1,267 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 154.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

