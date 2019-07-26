Round Table Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,752. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.39.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

