Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NEXA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NEXA opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.53. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 44.0% during the first quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 155,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nexa Resources by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

