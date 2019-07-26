Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$47.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.46.

TECK.B traded down C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$28.13. 1,253,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.18.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

