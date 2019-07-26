Royal Bank of Canada Increases eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $111.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. First Analysis initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of EHTH traded up $16.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,791. eHealth has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $474,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

