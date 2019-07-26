Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.68 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.87%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

