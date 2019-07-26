Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

RY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. 125,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.