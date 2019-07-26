Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $546,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 232,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.