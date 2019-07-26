Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$864,257.51 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.66, for a total transaction of C$864,257.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,650.56.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$868,731.69.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.79, for a total transaction of C$865,314.53.

RY opened at C$104.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.10 and a 52 week high of C$107.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

