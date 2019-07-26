Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its FY19 guidance to $9.55-9.65 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 306,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $133.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $8,886,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

