RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPS. Numis Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.55) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

RPS stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Monday. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 181,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £197,659.51 ($258,277.16). Also, insider Catherine Glickman purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £39,775 ($51,973.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 221,050 shares of company stock worth $25,728,450.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

