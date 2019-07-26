Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

