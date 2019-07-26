SaluS Price Tops $13.15 on Major Exchanges (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00133981 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004266 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005866 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000422 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

