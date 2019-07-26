Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,158. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $40.56.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,373.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

