SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.43 ($142.37).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €1.88 ($2.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €114.10 ($132.67). 2,064,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion and a PE ratio of 43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.70. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

