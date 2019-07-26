Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. 833 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $656,000.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

