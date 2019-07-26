Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRT3. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €145.94 ($169.70).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 traded up €2.40 ($2.79) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €190.40 ($221.40). The company had a trading volume of 44,232 shares. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €182.01.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

