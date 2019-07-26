savedroid Market Capitalization Tops $833,780.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $833,780.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.43 or 0.05953958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

