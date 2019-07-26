SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.06

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $237.06 and last traded at $236.92, with a volume of 22002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.79.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

