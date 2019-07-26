SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.06

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $237.06 and last traded at $236.92, with a volume of 22002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.79.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.
The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
