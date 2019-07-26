SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Up 1.6%

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)’s share price was up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.90, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23.

About SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

