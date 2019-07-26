Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 611 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.96. 1,198,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,173,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.65. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.44.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

