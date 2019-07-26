Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.35 ($89.95).

Shares of SU traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €79.24 ($92.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €77.12. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

