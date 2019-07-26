Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 89,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,553. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

