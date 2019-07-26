Scout Security (ASX:SCT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 258,534 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Scout Security Company Profile (ASX:SCT)

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

