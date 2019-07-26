SCRL (SCRL) Market Cap Achieves $14.47 Million

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. SCRL has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRL token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SCRL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00295044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01655994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000618 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.