SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.39

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 251163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SEA by 14,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

