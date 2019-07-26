Seaport Global Securities Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$124.82.

CNR opened at C$124.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$96.46 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn bought 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$92.57 per share, with a total value of C$667,533.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,107,392.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.17, for a total value of C$372,208.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,747.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,137.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

